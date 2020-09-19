Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020, the 13th season of cash-rich Twenty20 tournament began on September 19, 2020. The first match held between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has set the tone of the brand new season. Especially, the bowlers who bowled with relentless accuracy to keep the batsmen on their toes. Meanwhile, CSK defeated MI by five wickets in the season opener. Twenty20 is no more just a batsman's game, and bowlers have an equal say. And IPL recognises the spectacular efforts of a bowler by awarding him with Purple Cap. Yes, the leading wicket-taker or bowler with most wickets, bags the prestigious Purple Cap at the end of the tournament. So, who will it be this season? If you are as enthusiastic as us in keenly following the race between the world's best bowlers to become the Dream11 IPL 2020 Purple Cap holder, we bring you the updated list of highest wicket-taking bowlers. IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder Batsman With Most Runs: Winners’ Table and Updated List of Leading Run-Scorers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE.

Here's a look at IPL Purple Cap winners' list from 2008 to 2019: 1. IPL 2008 - Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir of Rajasthan Royals (RR) took 22 wickets in 11 matches 2. IPL 2009 - India's RP Singh of Deccan Chargers (DC) took 23 wickets in 16 matches 3. IPL 2010 - India's Pragyan Ojha of Deccan Chargers (DC) took 21 wickets in 16 matches 4. IPL 2011 - Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga of Mumbai Indians (MI) took 28 wickets in 16 matches 5. IPL 2012 - South Africa's Morne Morkel of Delhi Daredevils (DD) who took 25 wickets in 16 matches 6. IPL 2013 - Trinidad and Tobago's Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took 32 wickets in 18 matches 7. IPL 2014 – India's Mohit Sharma of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took 23 wickets from 16 matches 8. IPL 2015 - Trinidad and Tobago Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took 26 wickets in 16 matches 9. IPL 2016 – India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took 23 wickets in 17 matches 10. IPL 2017 – India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took 26 wickets in 14 wickets 11. IPL 2018 – Australia's Andrew Tye of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) took 24 wickets in 14 matches 12. IPL 2019 - South Africa's Imran Tahir of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took 26 wickets off 17 matches.

If foreign players have been dominating Orange Cap winners' list, Purple Cap witnesses the dominance of Indian bowlers. In fact, eyes will be on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar to make it big this time around. Among the foreign stars, we got the likes of Imran Tahir, Trent Boult, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi who will also be pumped up to wear the prestigious Purple Cap.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: List of Leading Run-Scorers in IPL 13

Sr. No. Player Name Country Team Matches Wickets 1. Lungi Ngidi South Africa CSK 1 3 2. Deepak Chahar India CSK 1 2 3. Ravindra Jadeja India CSK 1 2

The then IPL chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi said of the initiative, "We have seen over the course of the inaugural season of the League so far that bowlers have just as important a role to play in winning T20 matches as batsmen do." While Lalit Modi is no more part of this great venture, the idea of recognising bowlers' massive contributions in a team's success remains the same. We look forward to following every bowler and their efforts in Dream11 IPL 2020.

