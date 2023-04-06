The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly unhappy with Delhi Capitals’ gesture of hanging their regular captain Rishabh Pant’s jersey in the dugout during their IPL 2023 opener against Lucknow Super Giants. Pant has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after suffering injuries in a serious car accident last year and this gesture by his franchise was to show support for him. However, the Indian cricket board felt that it was slightly ‘over the top’ on the part of the franchise to come up with such a gesture. MS Dhoni Receives 'Ashirvaad' From Krishnamachari Srikkanth As CSK Squad Meet Former Chief Selector and Murali Vijay on Sidelines of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

An IPL official, as quoted by Times Now, said, “It seemed a bit over the top. Such a gesture is reserved in case of ultimate tragedy or retirement. In this case, it was neither. Rishabh is well and truly on his way to recovery faster than one expected. So while it was done with a noble intention, it is learnt that BCCI has politely told the franchise to avoid such gesture in future.” Rishabh Pant made his first public appearance after the accident when he turned up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer for Delhi Capitals in their first home match of the season against Gujarat Titans. Pant sported a casual look and was with a crutch as fans gave him a rousing reception at the stadium. He was also seen chatting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah. IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Launch Gaming Chair Worth Rs 29,999; Fans React.

Delhi Capitals have had a poor start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing both of their matches so far. The David Warner-led outfit will hope to rectify their areas of weakness, especially in the batting department and bounce back stronger as competition in the IPL this season gets more intense and exciting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).