Delhi Capitals shared a picture of Rishabh Pant's jersey hanging in the team dugout during their match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 1. Pant was ruled out of the tournament after he suffered injuries in a serious car accident last year. And this gesture was Delhi's way of showing support for their captain, who is currently in his recovery. David Warner is leading Delhi Capitals this season in Rishabh Pant's absence. ‘I Am the 13th Player’ Injured Rishabh Pant Cheers On As Delhi Capitals Open their IPL 2023 Campaign Against Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals Have Rishabh Pant''s Jersey in Dugout

