MS Dhoni has finally made his long-awaited return to the Chepauk stadium, making fans ecstatic with his long hits to Mark Wood. But the nostalgia doesn't end here. Krishnamachari Srikkanth, 1983 World Cup winner and also part of CSK's coaching staff from the initial days, visited the team and the players. Srikkanth is now an expert in Star Sports, the TV broadcasters of IPL 2023 and he was accompanied by a colleague and former member of CSK family, Murali Vijay. Srikkanth was overwhelmed after meeting MS Dhoni and gave his blessings to him by putting his hand on Dhoni's head.

MS Dhoni Receives 'Ashirvaad' From Krishnamachari Srikkanth

