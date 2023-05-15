Gujarat Titans are leading the Indian Premier League points table with 16 points from 12 games but have yet not qualified for the playoffs, such has been the level of competitiveness this season. They head into the clash on the back of a defeat against Mumbai, a game they were completely outplayed in and only saved grace courtesy of a brilliant knock by Rashid Khan. Gujarat boasts of a solid squad with match-winners in every department and they will be confident of getting the job done against Sunrisers Hyderabad, their next opponent. While Hyderabad is not ruled out yet from the playoffs, they need to win their remaining three games and then pray for the permutation and combination to go their way to stand a chance which does not look feasible considering their form. Gujarat Titans versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed on the JioCinema app and telecasted on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM IST. GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rashid Khan put in one of the best all-around displays in the league when he bagged four wickets and scored a 32-ball 79 against Mumbai in the last game. Despite the loss, his brilliance will always be admired for years to come. David Miller, Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill are all in good form and tailor-made for the T20 format which makes this side a champion team.

Hyderabad would have been disappointed by the way they lost the game against Lucknow despite the batting unit coming good and scoring 182 runs. Glenn Phillips and Mayank Markande were amongst the wickets in the last game but in fairness, the bowlers were completely dominated in this match. The team lacks the star players which often is the difference in terms of results.

When Is GT vs SRH Match 62 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will be taking Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2023 match on Monday, May 15. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs SRH Match 62 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The GT vs SRH match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Tians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 62 in Ahmedabad.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs SRH Match 62 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Gujarat Titans should secure an easy win here as we don’t often see them lose twice in a row.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).