This season’s Indian Premier League is turning out to be a highly competitive one with no team barring the Gujarat Titans showing any form of consistency. Monday evening encounter in the competition sees the Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Punjab Kings with the hosts languishing in the 8th place in the points table. They have managed two wins in their last five games which is a bit of concern considering we are now at the halfway stage of the campaign. Opponents Punjab will break into the top four with a win and hence this game is of greater significance for them. They head into the game on the back of a defeat against Mumbai, a game they will feel their bowlers let them down in. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens Stadium.

Kolkata did well to defeat Hyderabad by 5 runs in a close game with their bowlers rising to the occasion and helping the side defend a total of 171. Skipper Nitish Rana has struggled for runs this campaign and the team management would have been happy with his performance in the last game. Rinku Singh too like Nitish Rana needs to do more considering the wealth of talent he possesses.

Punjab has scored 200 and above in each of their last four matches which speaks volumes of the kind of attacking players they got in their ranks. But they have won only two of those games while winning one marginally with their bowling unit failing miserably. Arshadeep Singh was hit for 66 in his spell in the last match and it is important he bounces back in style to get his lost confidence.

When Is KKR vs PBKS Match 53 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

In another very important match of IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Punjab Kings on Monday, May 8. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Eden Gardens. Kolkata.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs PBKS Match 53 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between KKR vs PBKS will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 53 in Kolkata.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs PBKS Match 53 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match. Expect Kolkata to win this game with home advantage coming to their rescue.

