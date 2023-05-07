In match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 8, 2023, Sunday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. For Punjab Kings, there is still a chance to make it to the playoffs. Their IPL 2023 campaign is going decently after having registered five wins out of the 10 games. They are currently placed in the seventh spot with 10 points. However, their last game ended in a loss against the Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Punjab on account of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma’s wonderful knocks posted 214 on board. Defending 215, Punjab bowlers failed to restrict the Mumbai batters as the visitors chased down the target with ease. Punjab in their coming match will be looking to make a comeback as a win would put them in contention for a top four finish. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Exchanges With Phil Salt and David Warner During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are low-lying in the eighth position with 10 points in hand after registering four wins and six losses. For Kolkata, they need to win all of their upcoming matches if they are to reach the playoffs. Kolkata in their last match emerged victorious as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own home ground to record their fourth win of the season. Batting first, Kolkata posted a challenging total of 171, thanks to the useful batting contributions from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. Defending 172, Kolkata bowlers did well to see off the back of Hyderabad batters as they rattled them out for 166. Kolkata in their next game will be looking to secure another win.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

31 matches have been played between Kolkata and Punjab with Kolkata winning 20 times while Punjab have won 11 eight times.

KKR vs PBKS Match Number 53 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Jason Roy (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

KKR vs PBKS Match Number 53 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Varun Chakravarthy and Jason Roy vs Sunil Narine are two key mini battles to watch out for. Mohammed Siraj, Phil Salt Hug It Out After Verbal Altercation During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash (See Pic).

KKR vs PBKS Match Number 53 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, in Kolkata, on May 8 (Monday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

KKR vs PBKS Match Number 53 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs PBKS Match Number 53 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the KKR vs PBKS Match Number 53 in India.

KKR vs PBKS Match Number 53 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2023 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).