Sunrisers Hyderabad finished 8th in last season’s Indian Premier League courtesy of a slump towards the end of their campaign. A fresh season brings a fresh challenge for the team and the weight of expectancy will be felt on the shoulders of the players. They play their first match at home against the formidable Rajasthan Royals. Hyderabad has been a sort of fortress for the hosts and they will be eager to make it count. Opponents Rajasthan Royals like Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of the teams to have won the Indian Premier League once they were brilliant last year, finishing second in the points table. They may have been humbled in the finals by Gujrat Titans but the team will feel they can go a step better this time. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 PM. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans Confirm.

Aiden Markram will join the team post his national team duties and this means Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit. New acquisitions Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook will both likely feature in the game. Umran Malik has been a revelation ever since making his debut in the league and the team will expect a strong performance from him, particularly in the powerplays.

Rajasthan Royals depend heavily on the batting exploits of Jos Butler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer but other middle-order players will also have to chip in and take some pressure off the trio. Two front-line spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal means the team can deploy them as a container in the powerplays or as a wicket-taking option in the middle phase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in their first match at IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 2. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Star Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels to watch the match with English commentary. They can also enjoy the game with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. The match will be available in regional languages on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. The free live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Hyderabad at home will be too tough an assignment for Rajasthan and expect the hosts to win here.

