Delhi Capitals got their first win under their belt when they defeated Kolkata in their previous game but in the large scheme of things, their situation is bad considering the large picture. As we slowly enter the business end of the tournament, the top sides have started to widen the gap between them and the chasing pack. Delhi are rock bottom and their opponent this evening, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are just above them at 9th. Hyderabad head into the game on the back of two defeats and pressure will be on them to return to winnings ways. The teams have lacked firepower particularly in the batting department and that will need to change quickly. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Name Priyam Garg As Replacement for Injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Harry Brook and Aiden Markram are the key players with the bat for Hyderabad and if they fail to get going, the team invariably struggles. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi have not been in the best of forms this season and that is an area of concern with domestic players needing to step up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar may have not been picking up much wickets but his economy rate has been good and he remains the leader of the unit.

Ishant Sharma starred with the bowl for Delhi in the important win against Kolkata with a brace and the Indian pacer is all set to play a major role in the powerplays. Despite chasing a relatively low score, the Delhi Capitals never looked comfortable in the middle and it was courtesy a gutsy fifty from skipper David Warner that they managed to cross the line.

When Is SRH vs DC Match 34 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their next match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24. The game has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. IPL 2023: Stolen Bats, Pads, Other Equipment of Delhi Capitals Players Recovered and Culprits Found, Confirms Captain David Warner With Instagram Story.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs DC Match 34 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between SRH and CSK will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SRH vs DC Match 34 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match. Sunrisers Hyderabad at home should do enough to secure a win and claim crucial two points. .

