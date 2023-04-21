In a good piece of news, Delhi Capitals have finally got back their lost bats, pads, gloves and other equipment which were lost in transit a few days ago. Although not every piece of equipment was found, it is still a big relief for both DC management and the players. Taking to Instagram Stories, DC captain David Warner confirmed the news. Warner posted pictures of a lot of bats, pads and other equipment with the caption, "They found the culprits. Few missing still but thank you." DC Players’ Bats, Other Equipment Stolen in Transit Ahead of IPL 2023 Match Against KKR.

Reportedly, three bats from DC captain David Warner and two bats from Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were stolen. Meanwhile, three bats of English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt and five bats of Indian youngster Yash Dhull were also missing. Overall a total of 16 bats and a lot of other equipment were stolen in transit following DC's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

As soon as the players discovered the theft, they raised the issue to the team management. DC management then did not waste any time and lodged an official complaint. This was the first such case in the history of IPL. With the recent development, it is clear that authorities managed to recover most of the equipment which comes as a sign of relief for the DC players. IPL 2023: 'It Was Like Winning My First Test', Says Sourav Ganguly After Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Secure Their 1st Win of The Season.

Meanwhile, DC have also opened their account in Indian Premier League 2023. After losing five back-to-back matches DC defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi yesterday, April 20 and registered their first points of the season. Despite the victory, DC are at the bottom of the table. However, with almost half of the season left, they can still reach the playoffs with consecutive victories. Delhi Capitals will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in their next match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).