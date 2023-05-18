Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away tie with the result of the game having a bearing on the top-four finish. Bangalore is currently 5th in the points table with 12 points from 12 games but a win here will see them move a rank higher courtesy of their superior net run rate. They head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over Rajasthan Royals, a game they dominated completely. The team will need to exude a similar level of confidence as they cannot afford a bad day at work. Opponents Hyderabad are the bottom-ranked team this campaign after losing to Gujarat Titans recently. They will be hoping to spoil the Bangalore party in front of their home fans. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). SRH vs RCB, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Batting has been letting Hyderabad down this season and the lack of a marquee player in the top order has been a problem. In the last game, barring Heinrich Klaasen, none of the players looked like scoring freely which ultimately cost them the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets but unfortunately for him and the team, his form has come in a bit late.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have been in fine form for Bangalore and they head into the game on the back of important fifties. It was the bowlers though that stole the show in the last game as they bowled out Rajasthan for a paltry 59. Wayne Parnell led the attack picking up three wickets but it was his ability to put a full stop on the opponent’s scoring rate that proved to be vital.

When Is SRH vs RCB Match 65 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL 2023 fixture on Thursday, May 18. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs RCB Match 65 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The SRH vs RCB match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. IPL 2023: JioCinema's Viewership Sets New Streaming Record.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs DC Match 64 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. Bangalore should win this game comfortably to secure crucial two points.

