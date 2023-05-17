Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 18, 2023, Thursday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers became the second team to get knocked out of the IPL and they have nothing to lose as they look to spoil the chances of RCB who are trying to enter the playoffs. SRH in their last game saw the face of defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT). Ravi Bishnoi Completes 50 Wickets in IPL Career, Achieves Feat During LSG vs MI 2023 Clash.

The match between SRH and GT saw Gujarat batter Shubman Gill smash his maiden IPL century to help Gujarat reach a challenging total of 188. For SRH, despite a fifer from pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, their bowlers were unable to stop Gujarat from reaching such a dangerous score. When it came down to chasing 189, only in-form batter Heinrich Klaasen (64) came good with the bat as they got bundled out for 154.

For RCB, the upcoming game against SRH is a must-win game for RCB if they want to reach the playoffs. Moreover, they will also hope that the results of other matches go in their favour. Having recorded their sixth win of the season with the win against Rajasthan Royals (RR), RCB, ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad look confident.

When the game against SRH gets underway, RCB will hope that their in-form batters, Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, and, Glenn Maxwell once again deliver good results and while the bowlers do their natural job of picking up wickets. Considering the form of performance of both the units, it would not be a surprise if RCB came away with a win.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected Weather Report at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during IPL 2023 match between SRH and RCB (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Aiden Markram and his teammates in action in tomorrow's game. There is zero per cent chance of rain, so we can expect an uninterrupted match to take place. The weather forecast for the IPL match between SRH and RCB is good with the temperature is expected to be around 28-39 degrees Celsius.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between SRH and RCB is going to be a balanced track. Expect some early movement off the seam for the seamers and spinner will play a part in the later stages. However, batters will also find it easier to bat on.

