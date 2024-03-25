England former fast bowler Stuart Broad has heaped praise on India and Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah's performance against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 match and said the Indian ace will beat the batter with his pace and trajectory while highlighting trademark abilities. Bumrah made a brilliant return to action for MI after missing the IPL 2023 as he came up with a magical performance, claiming 3-14 in their four overs as Mumbai Indians came up with a brilliant bowling performance to restrict Titans to 168/6. However, GT pulled off a narrow six-run victory over MI to start their 2024 campaign on a winning note. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Backs Tilak Varma's Decision To Turn Down Single Following Narrow Loss to Gujarat Titans.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports on Cricket Live, Broad spoke on Bumrah’s performance against Gujarat Titans and said, "That’s what he does, it’s just his trademark. He will beat you with the pace. He will beat you with his trajectory. It’s an interesting one with the new ball, I feel like he asked to come on and get the first wicket of the day and set the tone.

"But whatever he is going to use he is going to be successful because of so much skill and so much talent. And it’s just up to Hardik and team and management to figure out exactly where that will work."

Meanwhile, Australia cricketer Steve Smith also praised the performance of Bumrah against Titans, highlighting his skills and impact on the game.

"He is such a good bowler. We know that he has been such an unbelievable bowler for so many years. It’s great to see him back after obviously missing last year. He created a good impact in the very first game. He bowled beautifully: 3 for 14, on what looked like a pretty good wicket. I think playing here, it doesn’t give you much but try to get to wickets and that’s the best place to be," added Smith. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Start Hardik Pandya Era With a Heartbreaking Six Run Loss to Gujarat Titans in a Thriller.

Broad further shared his insights on MI losing their first game this season. "Games have become so exciting in these final overs. I must admit when Hardik Pandya hit that first ball of the last over for six, I thought they are going to win this and it is going to be a fairy tale story. But as Ravi said, Mumbai Indians not winning the first game, I don’t think it’s done too much harm, I think they have lots of positive signs for Mumbai Indians in this game but it’s extremely disappointing that they threw away their position because we know how things are to come by and the advantage of the home team in this stage of the IPL."

Mumbai Indian will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

