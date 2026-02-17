Dipendra Singh Airee has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the most clinical finishers in Associate cricket. On 17 February 2026, Airee steered Nepal to a historic victory over Scotland at the Wankhede Stadium, earning him Man of the Match award, just days after securing a breakthrough contract in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). While speculation remains high regarding an Indian Premier League (IPL) call-up, Airee’s immediate franchise future is now officially confirmed with a major move to the PSL, marking a significant milestone for Nepalese cricket. Nepal Cricket Team Schedule After T20 World Cup 2026.

Dipendra Singh Airee's Match-Winning Heroics Against Scotland

In Nepal’s final Group C fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Airee produced a masterclass in composed power-hitting. Chasing a competitive target of 171 set by Scotland, Nepal found themselves in a high-pressure situation in the death overs.

Airee, arriving at the crease with the game in the balance, struck a superb half-century off just 23 balls. His innings was punctuated by exceptional wrist work and raw power, including a pivotal six and four in the 18th over that tilted the equation in Nepal's favour. He remained unbeaten to guide his team to their first-ever victory in a T20 World Cup, finishing the game with a single in the final over.

PSL Breakthrough with Islamabad United

Amidst his World Cup campaign, it was confirmed that Airee has been signed by Islamabad United for the 2026 PSL season. He was picked up at his base price of PKR 60 lakh (approximately 6 million).

This selection makes him a pioneer for Nepal in the PSL, with the franchise specifically citing his "360-degree" batting ability and his reliability as a secondary spin option. His ability to shift momentum in as few as ten balls was reportedly the primary driver for the Islamabad-based team moving early to secure his services.

Dipendra Singh Airee Scores Fifty

The man who made Nepal BELIEVE! Dipendra Singh Airee’s quick-fire fifty takes Nepal past the finish line! Watch highlights ➡️ https://t.co/NirqGCQvuM pic.twitter.com/j1scn6GNOF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 17, 2026

Dipendra Singh Airee Current Team Affiliations (2026)

League Team Status International Nepal National Team Vice-Captain PSL (Pakistan) Islamabad United Signed (2026) ILT20 (UAE) Gulf Giants Retained (2025/26) NPL (Nepal) Sudurpaschim Royals Active IPL (India) Not Picked No current 2026 contract

The IPL Question

Despite his surging international profile and record-breaking feats, including his history of hitting six sixes in an over, Airee was not among the players secured in the recent IPL 2026 auction.

While several Associate players from the USA and UAE found homes in franchises like Hyderabad, the "Charismatic Finisher" from Nepal remains a free agent in the Indian circuit for the time being. However, given his performance at the Wankhede Stadium, the home of the Mumbai Indians, who knows he could find a place in the squad for injury replacements or the 2027 auction cycle. For now, Airee’s focus remains on his leadership role with the national side and his upcoming debut in the Pakistan Super League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).