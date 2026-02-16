Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to Kandy today, Monday, 16 February, for Match 30, a high-stakes encounter between Sri Lanka and Australia. While the co-hosts enter the fixture with a perfect record after victories over Ireland and Oman, Australia arrive at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium under significant pressure following a 23-run loss to Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 30.

A defeat for the Australians tonight would leave their Super 8 qualification hopes dependent on other results, while a third consecutive win for Sri Lanka would effectively secure their place in the next round. Current reports from the ground indicate clear skies, with the pitch expected to be a high-scoring "true" surface that traditionally offers more assistance to seamers than the tracks in Colombo.

In a major boost for the Australian camp, captain Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to return to the starting XI after missing the first two games due to a hamstring injury. His inclusion is expected to provide stability to a batting order that struggled during the chase against Zimbabwe.

Marcus Stoinis has also confirmed his fitness after taking a blow to the hand in the previous match. For Sri Lanka, the focus remains on their dominant top order. Kusal Mendis enters the game in peak form, having become the first Sri Lankan to cross the 2,500-run mark in T20Is during this tournament. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

The contest is likely to be decided by how Australia’s power-hitters, particularly Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell, handle Sri Lanka's world-class spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Australia has historically dominated this fixture in World Cups (winning 4 out of 5 encounters), but Sri Lanka’s recent home form and familiarity with the Pallekele conditions make them slight favourites for tonight's clash.

Additionally, the battle between Australia’s depleted pace attack and Sri Lanka’s openers will be critical. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood absent from the squad, the onus falls on Nathan Ellis to contain the free-scoring Pathum Nissanka during the powerplay.

Australia National Cricket Team Squad

Josh Inglis(w), Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage.