Sri Lanka Win by 8 Wickets! What a win for Sri Lanka and Australia have been hammered here. Pathum Nissanka has scored a breathtaking century to take his side to Super 8. What a knock this has been, first century of T20 World Cup 2026. 100 off 52 balls for Sri Lanka opener. Australia are almost out of T20 World Cup, they need few results to go their way; which appears difficult at this moment.
Sri Lanka are marching towards victory here and how! There is no stopping Pathum Nissanka as Sri Lanka need just 13 runs from 18 balls. And Nissanka just 11 away from his century.
After the departure of Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake has come out to bat; he is in good touch and that's pretty evident the way he is batting. Meanwhile, last five overs remaining and Sri Lanka need 41 more runs to win. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 72 off 41 balls, he is key for Sri Lanka here.
Halfway through and the partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis has kept Lanka in the game. It is worth 85 now as Sri Lanka need 89 more runs to win from last ten overs.
End of Powerplay overs and Sri Lanka are off to a flyer as well despite losing Kusal Perera early. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are both scoring freely. Sri Lanka now need 121 runs in 84 balls.
Early blow to Sri Lanka. Marcus Stoinis has struck for his side. Kushal Perara's inclusion doesn't work for Sri Lanka and he is caught at deep backward point.
So, Australia finish with 181 on board. Good total for them in the end and all thanks to opening stand between Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Sri Lanka at the same time will be somewhat happy to pull things back as Australia were looking set for a total past 200-run mark. Australia lose 8 wickets in the last 10 overs. Do join us back for Australia's chase.
Pathum Nissanka takes a sensational catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell and that will be a little relief for him, he dropped Maxwell earlier. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis has come out to bat.
Glenn Maxwell is looking positive out there in the middle. With five overs to go, Australia will be looking to cross the 190-run mark. And that will be a good score.
Australia have lost three more quick wickets and that has pegged them back somewhat. Dunith Wellalage removed Cameron Green while Dushan Hemantha accounted for Mitchell Marsh. And, more recent Kamindu Mendis dismissed Tim David. Glenn Maxwell has joined Josh Inglis in the middle.
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to Kandy today, Monday, 16 February, for Match 30, a high-stakes encounter between Sri Lanka and Australia. While the co-hosts enter the fixture with a perfect record after victories over Ireland and Oman, Australia arrive at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium under significant pressure following a 23-run loss to Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 30.
A defeat for the Australians tonight would leave their Super 8 qualification hopes dependent on other results, while a third consecutive win for Sri Lanka would effectively secure their place in the next round. Current reports from the ground indicate clear skies, with the pitch expected to be a high-scoring "true" surface that traditionally offers more assistance to seamers than the tracks in Colombo.
In a major boost for the Australian camp, captain Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to return to the starting XI after missing the first two games due to a hamstring injury. His inclusion is expected to provide stability to a batting order that struggled during the chase against Zimbabwe.
Marcus Stoinis has also confirmed his fitness after taking a blow to the hand in the previous match. For Sri Lanka, the focus remains on their dominant top order. Kusal Mendis enters the game in peak form, having become the first Sri Lankan to cross the 2,500-run mark in T20Is during this tournament. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
The contest is likely to be decided by how Australia’s power-hitters, particularly Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell, handle Sri Lanka's world-class spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Australia has historically dominated this fixture in World Cups (winning 4 out of 5 encounters), but Sri Lanka’s recent home form and familiarity with the Pallekele conditions make them slight favourites for tonight's clash.
Additionally, the battle between Australia’s depleted pace attack and Sri Lanka’s openers will be critical. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood absent from the squad, the onus falls on Nathan Ellis to contain the free-scoring Pathum Nissanka during the powerplay.
Australia National Cricket Team Squad
Josh Inglis(w), Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith.
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage.