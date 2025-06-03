Mumbai, June 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday in order to end their title drought in the competition. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at the players to watch out in this game. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Preview: Joy for One, Heartbreak for Another; Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hope To End First Title Wait.

1. Phil Salt

Salt is carrying his form from the last IPL, he has already amassed 387 runs in 12 matches for RCB. He smashed an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls, with six boundaries and three maximums against Punjab in Qualifier 1.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings' skipper played a match-winning knock of 87* runs from just 41 balls at a whopping strike rate of 212.20 with the help of eight maximums and five boundaries in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians.

3. Josh Hazlewood

The Australian picked up 3/21 in 3.1 overs. He scalped the wickets of Josh Inglis, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, and Azmatullah Omarzai in Qualifier 1. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Perfect Eight-on-Eight in Tournament Finals, Will Josh Hazlewood Turn Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Dream to Reality.

4. Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been Punjab Kings’ main man with the ball, having claimed 18 wickets in 16 games at an average of 26.55 and an economy of 8.79.

5. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been RCB’s go-to man with the bat this season, having accumulated 614 runs at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.53 this season.