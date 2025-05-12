In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will resume from May 17. Earlier, the IPL 2025 edition was suspended for a week due to the India-Pakistan border tensions. The Indian cricket board added that the remainder matches in the IPL 2025 season will be played across six venues, with the grand finale scheduled for June 3. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Which Was Suspended in Dharamsala to be Replayed As BCCI Announces Revised Schedule.

The BCCI said that the decision to restart the IPL 2025 was taken after a detailed conversation with the Indian government, security agencies and all the stakeholders. "After extensive consultations with government and security agencies and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the IPL said in a statement on May 12.

In the revised schedule, a total of 17 Indian Premier League 2025 matches will be played across six venues. The IPL further added that the revised schedules also see two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays. It is to be noted that the venue for the playoff matches, including the grand finale, will be announced in the coming days. Fans eager to check the IPL 2025 revised schedule will get all the information here. BCCI Tells All Ten Franchises To Assemble by Tuesday As IPL 2025 Restart Looms Following India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Report.

IPL 2025 New Schedule

Date Time Matches Venue 17-May-2025 7:30 PM IST RCB vs KKR Bengaluru 18--May-2025 3:30 PM IST RR vs PBKS Jaipur 18-May-2025 7:30 PM IST DC vs GT Delhi 19-May-2025 7:30 PM IST LSG vs SRH Lucknow 20-May-2025 7:30 PM IST CSK vs RR Delhi 21-May-2025 7:30 PM IST MI vs DC Mumbai 22-May-2025 7:30 PM IST GT vs LSG Ahmedabad 23-May-2025 7:30 PM IST RCB vs SRH Bengaluru 24-May-2025 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs DC Jaipur 25-May-2025 3:30 PM IST GT vs CSK Ahmedabad 25-May-2025 7:30 PM IST SRH vs KKR Delhi 26-May-2025 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs MI Jaipur 27-May-2025 7:30 PM IST LSG vs RCB Lucknow 29-May-2025 7:30 PM IST Qualifier 1 TBC 30-May-2025 7:30 PM IST Eliminator TBC 1-Jun-2025 7:30 PM IST Qualifier 2 TBC 3-Jun-2025 7:30 PM IST Final TBC

At the time of suspension, IPL 2025 had completed 58 games with 12 league stage matches and playoffs remaining. Immediately after the suspension was announced due to India-Pakistan border tensions, cricketers of all franchises, as well as the majority of the support staff members, left for their respective homes and countries. With IPL 2025 resuming once again, all the players and support staff of all 10 teams will arrive before May 17.

