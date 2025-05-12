The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to resume from May 17, 2025. The IPL was stopped due to cross-border tensions amid India and Pakistan. After extensive discussions, BCCI have provided a timeline of the resumptions of the IPL. The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match was stopped midway due to drone attacks on some part of the North India. The match is set to be replayed on May 24 at Jaipur. IPL 2025 to Resume On May 17 Across Six Venues; Final to be Played On June 3.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 to be Replayed

Sunday, we resume our roars at Kotla 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/butkhSGCgX — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 12, 2025

