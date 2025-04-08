Mumbai, April 8: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) survive a close call in the high-scoring game against Mumbai Indians (MI) as the visitors won by 12 runs in the final over. Let's look at the top performers from the high-voltage clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Shares Thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah’s Return to Action Against RCB, Says ‘With Few More Games; He’ll Hit 150 Kmph’.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: X/@NareshMali1008)

The former RCB captain was flawless, as he scored an attacking 67 off 42 balls, with eight boundaries and two maximums.

2. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma (Photo credit: Star Sports)

Varma was looking dangerous, as he made 56 off 29 deliveries, with four boundaries and four maximums, but he could not take Mumbai Indians home.

3. Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar (Photo Credit: X/@RCBTweets)

The RCB captain is in red hot form and is placed seventh in the highest run-getters list of this ongoing IPL with 161 runs. He scored his second fifty of this season, he made 64 off 32 deliveries, with five boundaries and four maximums.

4. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Star Sports)

The Mumbai Indians captain took two wickets in the first innings and scored an attacking 42 off 15 balls, which included three boundaries and four maximums.

5. Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

Krunal bowled some important overs, which included the last over, he played a pivotal role for RCB against the Mumbai Indians, and he made sure RCB's win, he finished with 4/45.