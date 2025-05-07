Mumbai, May 7: The IPL 2025 season is seeing some fierce competition among bowlers! The race for the Purple Cap is on, with several players showcasing their skills. Here's a look at the top wicket-takers so far. IPL 2025: KKR Set To Wear Special Kit at Training Before CSK Game, Dedicated to Their ‘Shahoshi Rani’ Initiative.

1. Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans bowler Prasidh Krishna is the leading wicket-taker so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has grabbed 19 wickets in ten matches with an average of 15.36.

2. Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Josh Hazlewood is the second leading wicket-taker so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scalped 18 wickets in ten matches with an average of 17.27.

3. Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Arshdeep Singh is the third leading wicket-taker so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has grabbed 16 wickets in 11 matches with an average of 18.18.

4. Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Noor Ahmad is the fourth leading wicket-taker so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches with an average of 19.62.

5. Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Trent Boult is the fifth-leading wicket-taker so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches with an average of 21.00.