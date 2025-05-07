Mumbai, May 7: As part of their continued commitment to empowering the community and celebrating everyday heroes, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to bring their Shahoshi Rani initiative to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This unique initiative honours women who have shown exceptional bravery, resilience, and determination in the face of adversity. These Shahoshi Ranis will be at the heart of KKR's message of celebrating strength, inspiring change, and fostering inclusivity in sport when the defending champions take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens on May 7, as per the KKR press release. IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Skips Practice Again Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders Clash, but CSK Bowling Coach Eric Simons Says ‘He Is Fine and Will Play’.

As part of the campaign, 40 Shahoshi Ranis will be present at the KKR practice session, having the opportunity to watch the team train, interact with the players and coaching staff, and spend time with franchise co-owner Juhi Chawla, who will also be present to engage with these remarkable women.

To further amplify the initiative beyond the cricket field, KKR's practice jerseys ahead of their match against CSK will prominently carry the Shahoshi Rani logo on the back. As a personal gesture of recognition, each player and member of the support staff will also don the names of each Shahoshi Rani beneath the logo, symbolizing a bond between the team and the women they are honouring.

In addition, the team will be filming select moments from the practice session, capturing the inspiring interactions between the Shahoshi Ranis and the players. These stories will be shared across digital platforms to spotlight the strength and spirit these women represent, not just to the team, but to the global audience.

Speaking about the initiative, Juhi Chawla, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, said as quoted by the KKR press release, "Shahoshi Rani is more than just a campaign, it's a celebration of real courage. These women are an inspiration, and we are honored to share our platform with them. We hope their stories move others as much as they've moved us."

The Shahoshi Rani initiative is one of several community-led efforts championed by KKR, reflecting their commitment to using sport as a tool to bring about a positive change, amplify voices that matter and inspire people beyond the cricket field.

