IPL 2026: BCCI Reportedly Warns Arshdeep Singh to Halt Vlogging Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Vaping Controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly issued a directive to Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh to cease his personal vlogging activities for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season. The move follows the viral spread of a video clip from one of Arshdeep’s travel vlogs, which appeared to show teammate Yuzvendra Chahal using an e-cigarette during a team flight to Hyderabad earlier this week. IPL 2026 Honey Trap Warning: BCCI Issues Stern Advisory to Franchises Over Security Breaches.

Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Vaping In-Flight

🚨SHOCKING | Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal caught vaping inside a flight pic.twitter.com/HTlzVNQEDQ — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 7, 2026

Privacy Concerns and Internal Leaks

The decision to restrict player-led content comes amid growing concerns within the BCCI regarding the 'unfiltered' nature of social media vlogs. While Arshdeep’s behind-the-scenes videos have been popular with fans, providing a rare look into team travel and dressing room culture, officials believe they now pose a risk to the league's professional image.

Sources within the board indicate that the footage involving Chahal was viewed as a breach of the player code of conduct. By capturing and publishing candid moments without formal oversight, players may inadvertently leak sensitive information or document behaviour that contravenes the tournament's strict discipline protocols.

Beyond the vaping incident, the BCCI is reportedly concerned that constant vlogging could compromise player security or make athletes more vulnerable to external approaches. Franchises have been told to ensure that any digital content featuring multiple players is vetted by official media teams before being released to the public. Arshdeep Singh Spotted Carrying Girlfriend Sameen Kaur’s Handbag During PBKS Team Travel.

Precedent for Disciplinary Action

This is not the first time vaping has become a talking point in the current season. Earlier in the 2026 campaign, Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag was reportedly fined a portion of his match fee after being spotted using a vape in the dressing room.

The recurring nature of these incidents has prompted the BCCI to take a firmer stance. While Arshdeep Singh has not been officially sanctioned, the "advice" to stop vlogging is seen as a pre-emptive measure to prevent further reputational damage to the league and its sponsors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).