The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is commencing from March 26, with TATA Group being the title sponsor of this year’s season, replacing Chinese Mobile manufacturer VIVO. It will be the 15th season of the IPL. TATA IPL 2022 will be the 65-day event in which 70 league matches and four playoff games, including, will be played. The TATA IPL 2022 will be held in Mumbai and Pune. 55 matches will be played in three different stadiums of Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each & 15 matches at Brabourne Stadium) and the remaining 15 matches at Pune’s MCA International Stadium. A total of 12 doubleheaders will be played in TATA IPL 2022, with the day game starting at 03:30 PM and the night game at 07:30 PM. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The first encounter of TATA IPL 2022 will be a redo of last year’s final match between defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the 15th season of the lucrative T20 league, we take a look at the previous winners season-by-season.

With their last win in 2020, Mumbai Indians hold the first spot in winning the most number of IPL Titles. The Mumbai-based franchise has record five titles in their kitty. Since 2013 they have been winning alternatively till 2019 and finally broke their unusual streak themselves in 2020 after defending the title successfully. Chennai Super Kings is the second team to win the highest number of IPL titles after Mumbai Indians. Even with two years ban in 2016 and 2017 from the league, CSK have reached the finals of IPL nine times out of 12 and won the trophy on four occasions. These stats suggest a remarkable consistency shown by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings overall, irrespective of the situations and outcomes. They won their first IPL in 2010 and retained the title in 2011, then in 2018. And in 2021, clinched the IPL title again. Will Crowds Be Allowed to Watch Matches Live in Stadiums during IPL 2022?

After Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has the most titles in IPL history. KKR won the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers (now discarded) and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the three teams who have won the IPL title once each. Rajasthan Royals were the inaugural winners of IPL in the year 2008, whose memories are still vivid. Shane Warne then led the side of underdogs and stunned one and all to win the title.

IPL Winners Season-by-Season

Season Winner Runner-up Win margin 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Won by 3 wickets 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 6 runs 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Won by 22 runs 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 58 runs 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Won by 5 wickets 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won by 23 runs 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Won by 3 wickets 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won by 41 runs 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 8 runs 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Won by 1 run 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 8 wickets 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won by 1 run 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Won by 5 wickets 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 27 runs

Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi capitals (DC) are the teams who are yet to open their accounts. After reaching the finals, royal challengers Bangalore had hard luck three times; they couldn’t make it to the podium. They reached the finals in 2009, 2011, 2016 and were declared runner-ups all three times. The IPL 2022 will have two new teams- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). It will be interesting to see if one of these teams wins the title in a debut season.

