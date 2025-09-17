Ireland National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Ireland will face England in a first of three T20 games at Malahide in Dublin this evening. It is the first ever bilateral T20 series between the two teams and both the sides will be hoping to put in a strong display. England are heading into this series on the back of a draw with South Africa at home. The visitors have had a busy cricketing schedule in recent times but it has been managed well due to the depth in their squad. Hosts Ireland last played against the West Indies at home back in June and they will need to regroup quickly as they face a stern test. Ireland versus England will be streamed on the FanCode app from 6:00 PM. ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025: Phil Salt Smashes Unbeaten 141 As England Post 304/2, Thrash South Africa by 146 Runs.

Paul Stirling, the Ireland skipper, has been around for sometime in international cricket and his experience will come in handy for the team. Ben Calitz has been included in the squad and he could be given a chance in the middle order. Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector are key hitters for the team and need to play a big role here.

England have named Jacob Bethell as their skipper with Harry Brook rested. Phil Salt will open the innings alongside Jos Butler and the duo could wreak havoc in the power plays. Sam Curran and Will Jacks are key all-rounders in this format for the visitors and can have an impact on this game. Sonny Baker and Luke Wood will be part of the bowling unit for England.

Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025 Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues The Village, Malahide Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Ireland National Cricket Team will be hosting the England National Cricket Team in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, September 17. The IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 match will be played at The Village in Malahide, and it will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partner in India for the IRE vs ENG T20I series 2025. Fans in India will not have a TV viewing option for the IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025. For the IRE vs ENG T20I live streaming online viewing option, read below. England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Hints at Harry Brook As Vice-Captaincy Option Ahead of Ashes 2025–26.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming of Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025?

Fans will however have live streaming viewing options for the Ireland vs England T20I series. In India, fans will have live streaming online watching options for the IRE vs ENG 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. England will be tested in this game but should secure a routine win at the end.

