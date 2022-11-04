New Zealand would take on Ireland in a Group 1 Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Kiwis had placed themselves in a strong position to make it to the semifinals of the competition and a win against England would have helped them confirm that spot. But Jos Buttler and co fought back after an onslaught by Glenn Phillips in that game and their win have opened up paths for all top-three placed sides in Group 1 to the semifinals. New Zealand still top the group with five points while England and Australia lay in the second and third spots. Kane Williamson and co would be keen on securing a win against Ireland, which could put them in a good spot to qualify, since they have a superior net run rate as compared to England and Australia. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Ireland on the other hand, are not a side to be taken lightly. Andrew Balbirnie and his team stormed into the Super 12 stage with a win over two-time champions West Ham. They also have already notched up one of the biggest upsets of the competition—a win over England in a rain-shortened game. A win for them cannot be counted out against New Zealand, although it looks quite tough.

When Is Ireland vs Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Ireland vs Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 04, 2022 (Friday). The IRE vs NZ game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch New Ireland vs Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Ireland vs Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The ENG vs NZ match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Ireland vs Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Ireland vs Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).