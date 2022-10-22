New Zealand opened their account on the T20 World Cup 2022 points table with an impressive and huge win over hosts Australia. Courtesy the 89-run win over the home side, the Blackcaps' run rate is now 4.450. The eighth edition of T20I World Cup 2022 is currently going on in Australia and we are already done & dusted with round 1. What transpired in the preliminary stage from group B over blowed many after Ireland knocked out two time titleholders West Indies on Friday. Ireland thus qualified for the next round. Along with Ireland, Zimbabwe was the second team from group B who made it to super 12 after thrashing Scotland by 5 wickets. From group A, Sri Lanka and Netherlands were the two qualifiers for super 12 stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Aforementioned teams joined the eight direct qualifiers in super 12 to complete the two groups; 1 & 2. Group 1 will see the dominant western world including hosts Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland mate with twAsian nations Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Group 2 will see its own mini Asia Cup taking place when India, Pakistan and Bangladesh fight for points landlocked with two African nations South-Africa and Zimbabwe. The only western misfit, Netherlands, will complete group 2 as the sixth team. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Batsman Standings With Leading Run Scorers at the Twenty20 WC in Australia.

Super 12 Group 1 Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR New Zealand 1 1 0 2 4.450 England 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 1 0 1 0 -4.450

Super 12 Group 2 Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 India 0 0 0 0 0

Super 12 stage will be played in round-robin format between six teams in both the groups. A win in each match means the team earns two points on the Super 12 points table of T20I World Cup 2022.Match abandoned or tie, yields both the playing teams one point. Top two teams from either groups, based on the most number of points gathered on their respective points table,will make it through into the semi-final of the premiere T20I championship of 2022.

