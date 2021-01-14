Hyderabad and Bengal take on each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. This is the third game of the tournament for both Hyderabad and Bengal. Hyderabad come into this fixture with a victory over Odisha and have lost one out of two matches. Bengal, on the other hand, are unbeaten with two back to back wins. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Hyderabad vs Bengal and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf Shine As J&K Beat Uttar Pradesh by 8 Wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021.

The Hyderabad vs Bengal is an Elite Group B contest and will be played at the Eden Gardens. The T20 match will begin at 07:00 PM as per IST. Tanmay Agarwal is incharge of Hyderabad while Anustup Majumdar is captain of Bengal.

Is Hyderabad vs Bengal T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Hyderabad vs Bengal match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast Hyderabad vs Bengal while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mohammed Azharuddeen Joins Elite Company With 37-Ball Century as Kerala Down Mumbai.

Hyderabad Squad: Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth(w), Chama V Milind, Tanmay Agarwal(c), Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud, Tilak Varma, Kartikeya Kak, Mickil Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Prateek Reddy, Pragnay Reddy.

Bengal Squad: Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami(w), Anustup Majumdar(c), Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed, Suvankar Bal.

