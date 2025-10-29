The India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the first T20I of the five-match series. The India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 match will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and will begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the first assignment for Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be playing their first T20I game since winning the Asia Cup 2025 title in Dubai after defeating Pakistan in the final. While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, will the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV channels? When is IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

Team India are boasting a strong squad with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh. Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the ODI series, has been included in the squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh will captain the hosts. Australia have included Tanveer Sangha in place of veteran spinner Adam Zampa, who was initially part of the squad.

Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, and fans in India can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on its channels. However, fans in India can also watch the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series 2025 live telecast on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 live telecast will not be available on DD National.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 on DD Sports

🔥 It’s time for the fireworks! 🔥 🇦🇺 Australia vs India 🇮🇳 — the rivalry reignites in the 1st T20I!#AUSvIND#Australia@BCCIpic.twitter.com/fKzCFxx293 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 29, 2025

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia will be crucial for both countries to build their squad and test bench strength for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Australia.

