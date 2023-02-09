It is finally time for some intense cricketing action as India and Australia, the two best Test sides take on each other in the first Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, starting today, February 9, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. India and Australia are set to reignite their rivalry in a series that has produced fascinating moments that fans will remember for a long time. This time though, qualification for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final is what would be at stake. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. However, will the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st Test be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? Nagpur Pitch Doctored? Former Indian Cricketers Give Humorous Touch to Ongoing Debate Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test, See Reactions.

Australia, who sit at the top of the WTC standings, are favourites to go through to the final, which will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11. India, second on the WTC table, will be expected to enter their second consecutive final. There have been some talk of the pitch and how both teams might line up for this match. The hosts will be expected to have a spin-heavy attack and it would be interesting to see how Australia manage to counter that. Some top players, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin, will be action as the much-awaited series gets underway. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Nagpur.

Is IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st Test on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, there will be no live telecast of this match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for IND vs AUS 1st Test will probably be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary of this important match. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of the IND vs AUS 1st Test is likely to be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

