The most-awaited Test rivalries is about to take on as India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will square-off in the first Test, starting from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The first Test match will start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS Test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Nagpur.

The 15th edition of Border Gavaskar Trophy is almost here as the two sensational teams take the field against each-other once again. Australia continued their tremendous run of form in the Test cycle after their recent Test series win against South Africa, which also landed them to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final. Meanwhile, India will be playing their first Test series of the season and a crucial one in context to WTC final qualification. The return of Ravindra Jadeja in the squad will be an add-on, though the likes of Rishab Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will be missed. The Men-in-blue have a dominating record at home turf, however the in-form Aussies are also a tough challenge to face. Hence, the gripping clash is anticipated at Nagpur.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alex Carey (AUS) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. Why is India vs Australia Test Series Called Border-Gavaskar Trophy? What Does BGT Stand for? Know All About IND vs AUS Cricket Series.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Steve Smith (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Chetaswar Pujara (IND), Usman Khwaja (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravinchandran Ashwin (IND), Axar Patel (IND) could be our All-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND) can be the lone pacer in the bowling attack.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Alex Carey (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Chetaswar Pujara (IND), Usman Khwaja (AUS), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravinchandran Ashwin (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND).

Shubman Gill (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Steve Smith (AUS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

