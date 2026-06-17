Ishan Kishan Scores Third-Fastest One-Day International Hundred against Afghanistan, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan recorded the third-fastest One Day International (ODI) century against Afghanistan, reaching the milestone off just 71 deliveries. The explosive left-hander achieved the feat during the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, powering the hosts into a commanding position alongside captain Shubman Gill. Overall this is Kishan's second ODI and third international hundred for India. Shubman Gill Draws Level With MS Dhoni, Scores 9th One-Day International Century For India During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

Ishan Kishan Achieves Milestone

Fastest ODI 100s vs Afghanistan (by balls) 57 Eoin Morgan Manchester 2019 63 Rohit Sharma Delhi 2023 71 Ishan Kishan Lucknow 2026 * 76 Glenn Maxwell Mumbai WS 2023 77 Shubman Gill Lucknow 2026 * — Vanshika Rathore (@RathoreRJ37) June 17, 2026

The fastest ODI ton against Afghanistan belongs to former England captain Eoin Morgan, who slammed a hundred in 57 during ICC World Cup 2019 group match between two nations. Rohit Sharma is second in the list, with a 63-ball hundred during ICC World Cup 2026.

Kishan initially started his innings at a measured pace, bringing up his individual half-century off 52 balls while also crossing the landmark of 1,000 career ODI runs. However, the southpaw accelerated dramatically after reaching his fifty, taking just 19 more deliveries to complete his hundred.

His explosive knock included a fierce attack on the Afghan bowling lineup, particularly targeting experienced spinner Rashid Khan during a late-innings surge. Ishan Kishan Completes 1000 One-Day International Runs, Achieves Milestone During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

By reaching his century in 71 balls, Kishan secured the third-fastest ODI hundred against Afghanistan, solidifying India's dominant run in the three-match home series. His partnership with Gill, who also scored a century off 77 balls, dismantled the visitor's bowling strategy after the early dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The fastest ODI ton against Afghanistan belongs to former England captain Eoin Morgan, who slammed a hundred in 57 during ICC World Cup 2019 group match between two nations. Rohit Sharma is second in the list, with a 63-ball hundred during ICC World Cup 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).