Shubman Gill Draws Level With MS Dhoni, Scores 9th One-Day International Century For India During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026

India captain Shubman Gill continued his sensational rich vein of form, smashing his eighth One Day International (ODI) century during the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 against Afghanistan at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With this milestone, the 26-year-old opener has drawn level with legendary former captain MS Dhoni in the list of most ODI hundreds for India. This is also Gill's maiden ODI ton as India captain. You can find India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard here.

Shubman Gill Scores Ninth ODI Ton

After Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl, India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early for just 4. However, Gill anchored the innings with absolute composure under pressure.

He initially built an 87-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (48) before joining forces with wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who also crossed the 1,000 ODI career runs milestone during the match. Gill paced his innings impeccably, reaching the three-figure mark with a seamless blend of elegant boundaries and calculated risk-taking against Afghanistan's spin attack.Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Rashid Khan Castle Opener For 48 During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

During this masterclass, Gill also shattered Virat Kohli’s long-standing national record by becoming the fastest batter to score 1,000 ODI runs on Indian soil.

Climbing India's All-Time Century Charts

By registering his eighth century in the format, Gill has bridged the gap with some of the finest icons of Indian cricket. Matching MS Dhoni’s tally of eight centuries is an elite feat, made even more remarkable by the incredibly brief timespan and fewer innings Gill has taken to achieve it compared to the former wicketkeeper-batsman. The young captain is rapidly advancing up the leaderboard, which is comprehensively spearheaded by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).