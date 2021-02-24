Ishant Sharma played his 100th Test match against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the game, Ishant Sharma got felicitated by Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ramnath Kovind. The Indian team also gave him a guard of honour ahead of the game. Even the BCCI shared the video of Sharma being felicitated. Talking about the game, England won the toss and elected to bat first. We have the return of Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah in India’s playing XI. The visiting team already lost a couple of wickets in the game. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

Dominic Sibley was the first one to make way to the pavilion on the score of 0. Sibley edged it to the man at the second slip and Rohit Sharma was waiting there to grab that one. Needless to say, Ishant Sharma celebrated his 100th match in a prolific manner. Jonny Bairstow was the one to follow him while Axar Patel was handling the bowling duties.

Now, let’s have a look at the tweet shared by BCCI:

.@ImIshant was felicitated by the Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind & Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah before the start of play here in Ahmedabad.@rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/7elMWDa9ye — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021

Even Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Ishant Sharma on social media. Master Blaster said that he was proud of the pacer. He also lauded the pacer for playing the 100th Test match.

