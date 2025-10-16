Mumbai, October 16, 2025: From the narrow lanes of Ranchi to the grand stage of Indian first-class cricket, Irfan Umair’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. The pace bowler, once juggling odd jobs to survive in Mumbai, has now made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir, marking a major milestone in a remarkable rise, empowered by the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) platform. Irfan moved to Mumbai in 2017 with little more than a dream in his backpack. To make ends meet, he worked various jobs, waiting tables and even working at a sushi restaurant, while squeezing in training sessions whenever he could. Cricket was never far from his mind, even during the toughest times. On Which Channel Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Domestic First-Class Cricket Matches in India?

His turning point came in ISPL Season 2, where he was picked by Falcon Risers Hyderabad. With his raw pace and remarkable control, Irfan quickly turned heads. His standout moment came when he defended 10 runs, conceding just three in a high-pressure final over against Bangalore Strikers, earning him accolades and a place among the tournament’s top performers. The ISPL not only gave him a platform to showcase his talent but also brought him financial security and nationwide visibility.

Building on his ISPL success, Irfan went on to shine in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, consistently delivering strong performances. His growing reputation caught the attention of Mumbai selectors, ultimately leading to his debut in the prestigious Ranji Trophy this season.

Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member of ISPL, said: “Our mission has always been to discover and nurture grassroots talent from every corner of the country. Irfan’s rise, from tennis-ball cricket to first-class cricket, is exactly what ISPL stands for. His journey is a testament to the talent hidden within India and the power of the right platform. With Season 3 around the corner, we remain committed to creating even more opportunities for aspiring cricketers and expanding our reach across India.”

Irfan’s success follows that of Abhishek Dalhor, another ISPL standout who was selected as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, following his excellent all-round performances in the league.

With stories like Irfan’s and Abhishek’s, ISPL has emerged as a true bridge between tennis-ball cricket and professional cricket in India. The league is set to return with a bigger and bolder Season 3, scheduled from January 9 to February 6, 2026 in Surat, featuring two new teams and opportunities for even more grassroots players to rise.