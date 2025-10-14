The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 is all set to begin. This will be the 91st season of the biggest tournament in India's domestic season. First started in 1934-35, this First Class cricket competition is once again set to be the podium for thousands of talented Indian cricketers to showcase their skills. A total of 32 teams will be competing in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, while six sides will fight for the Plate Championship. Rishabh Pant Likely To Play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Second Round Ahead of Making International Return After Injury.

The format for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 remains the same as last time. The 32 Elite teams have been divided into four groups of eight teams. Each of the top two teams from these four groups will qualify for the quarters, followed by the semis and the final. In the Plate Championship, the six sides will play in a round robin format, and the eventual top two finishers will qualify for the final. The grand 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy begins on Wednesday, October 15. The most successful team of the competition is Mumbai, with 42 titles in their bag. While the Vidarbha cricket team are the defending champion, having won their third title in 2024-25.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Details

Series Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Dates From October 15, 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details JioHotstar (Live Streaming), Star Sports TV channels (Live Telecast)

How to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Hence, fans can watch the third edition of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. However, not all matches will be telecast live. For Ranji Trophy 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Vice-Captain of Bihar Cricket Team for First Two Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Matches.

How to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming in India?

Star Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 in India. So, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches live streaming online viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, which might require a subscription.

