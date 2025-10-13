14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has attained a massive promotion as he was named vice-captain of the Bihar Cricket Team in Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The explosive left-hander came into the spotlight for his explosive and record-breaking century in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals and post that, impressed while featuring for the India U-19 cricket team in youth cricket. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, recently, was part of the India U-19 cricket team that won both a Youth ODI and Youth Test series in Australia. A picture of the Bihar cricket team for the first two Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches showed Vaibhav Suryavanshi named as vice-captain while Sakibul Gani was picked to lead the side. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Protests Against Umpire’s Decision After Being Given Out Caught Behind in IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd Youth Test 2025 (Watch Video).

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain for Ranji Trophy 2025-26

📢 Bihar Squad Announced for 1st Two #RanjiTrophy Matches! 🧢 Captain: Sakibul Gani⁰⭐ Vice-Captain: Vaibhav Suryavanshi A strong mix of youth & experience..⁰Vaibhav’s rise continues after a stellar IPL & U-19 season.. #TeamBihar #BiharCricket #Ranji2025 #VaibhavSuryavansh pic.twitter.com/vk9ScT97UC — Bihar Cricket Association (@BiharCriBoard) October 12, 2025

