The day one between India vs Australia, third Test 2021 brought in a funny moment for all the fans. So here Jasprit Bumrah who hilariously imitated Steve Smith during the third Test between India and Australia. Bumrah had a quite frustrating outing on the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground as he could not snap a single wicket in the spell of 14 overs. He bowled three maidens and bowled at an economy of 2.14 and conceded 30 runs. During one of these overs, he was seen imitating the Australian batsmen. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Trolled for Two Dropped Catches on Day 1 of India vs Australia 3rd Test Match at SCG (See Top Reactions).

Talking about the game, the match had a delayed start with rain playing a spoilsport at the start. The teams could only play for 55 overs. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Will Pucovski was the one who scored 62 runs. David Warner was the one who got out on the score of five runs. Marnus Lambumchange was also chipped in with 67 runs and remained not out. He is batting alongside Steve Smith who is known for his weird mannerism on the field. Thus Bumrah enacted the Australia pacer. Now, let’s have a look at the video below:

Talking about the Indian bowling line up, we had Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini getting one wicket each. At the end of the day, the Australians scored 166 runs in 55 overs. Rishabh Pant who handled the duties of a wicket-keeper had been trolled for dropping Will Pucovski's catch twice during the game.

