Javed Miandad Tears Into Pakistani Cricket Board, Says, ‘None of Our Batsmen Can Play in Australia, India’ (Watch Video)

Javed Miandad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistani Cricketing board has been at the r receiving end of late. First, it was Shoaib Akhtar who slammed the PCB for not hiring cricketers to manage their operations, now even the former Pakistani cricketer joined the bandwagon and tore into the cricket board. He also lashed out at the current batting line up of Pakistan and said not a single player can bat in Australia, India, South Africa and New Zealand. He gave a list non-performing cricketers and said that the board needs to make sure that none of the players takes their place for granted in the national side. Javed Miandad Slams Ahmed Shehzad Over his Claims of Representing Pakistan, Says, ‘Let Your Performance do the Talking’.

He also pointed out the fact that they have bowlers but are facing a paucity when it comes to the batsmen. “I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India?“None of our batsmen can play in these teams. We have bowlers but none in the batting line-up,” he said on his YouTube channel. He also said that the world works on daily wages and incentives and the player can perform and claim the money. The process can be repeated. Check out Miandad's video below:

Prior to this, the former Pakistani great had lashed out at Ahmad Shahzad for saying that he could represent the nation for the next 12 years. Miandad had asked him to stay away from such comments and instead asked him to focus on his performance.