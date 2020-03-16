Javed Miandad Slams Ahmed Shehzad Over his Claims of Representing Pakistan, Says, ‘Let Your Performance do the Talking’

Javed Miandad Slams Ahmed Shehzad (Photo Credits: Getty)

A few days ago, Ahmed Shehzad claimed that he can play for the Pakistani team for the next 12 years. Now, this did not go down well with the former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad who slammed the cricketer and said that he needs to let his performance do the talking. Ahmed Shehzad is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the on-going Pakistan Super League 2020 and post this has received a national call for the ICC World T20. The tournament will be held in Australia later this year. Ahmed Shehzad Fined by PCB for Ball-tampering During Pakistan Domestic Tournament.

During an interview, Shehzad said that the last two years had been tough for him and he has learnt a lot in this span of time. “Bearing in mind my fitness and skills, I think I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years and that is not an exaggeration,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan. Now, the statement seemed to be an over-exaggeration for the former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad as he said that his performance holds the key as nobody can drop you if you perform.

Miandad also said that he can represent the side for the next two decades as well but performing well is important. The former Pakistani cricketer took to his YouTube channel and said that if other players are performing then they will be preferred over you with regards to playing for the national side. “Players should not give such irresponsible statements and instead let their performance do the talking on the field,” he added.