London, Sep 10 (IANS) Pace bowler Jofra Archer could soon be back in England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) scheme of things, with the 27-year-old tearaway quick being "invited to a winter training camp" this month to begin his journey back into the Test side following multiple injury setbacks over the last year.

The start of the year saw Archer rehabilitating his elbow only to then pick up a back injury. However, a report in the Daily Mail said on Saturday that the pace bowler is "nearing a comeback and could resume gentle bowling", adding that the ECB will not rush his comeback. Archer had commenced rehabilitating his right elbow in early 2022 after surgery late last year. A day before his scheduled comeback in June, he picked up a stress fracture in his back.

The report added Archer should be match-fit "by the end of the year, barring any further setbacks". It added, the ECB are not placing any target date on his return but Archer could travel with the side to Abu Dhabi "on a pre-Pakistan Test tour gathering in November, which will also include England Lions players heading for Sri Lanka in early 2023".

