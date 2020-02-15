Jofra Archer Slams a Netizen For a Distasteful Comment on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Workout Video

Jofra Archer and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jofra Archer has slammed a netizen for a distasteful comment on Cristiano Ronaldo’s workout video. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo had posted a video where he was seen working out in the gym with his daughter sitting on his lap. While his other son kept loitering around as CR7 was seen working on his abs. To this, a netizen posted a distasteful tweet which accused CR7 of having sex with this daughter. The tweet did not go down well with many netizens slammed the social media user. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Cute Video of Working Out in the Gym With His Kids.

Jofra Archer also joined the bandwagon and asked the netizen to delete the tweet. Social media is a place where one can express their opinion freely. But the medium becomes a vehicle for spreading hatred as well. Most of the celebrities are trolled mercilessly for their posts and Cristiano Ronaldo also could not escape the same. Check out the tweet below:

This is a terrible tweet please delete it https://t.co/AkD94hviEF — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 14, 2020

While most of the celebrities are on social media, India’s Wall Rahul Dravid is away from the chaos. "Personally, I'm not a great fan of Twitter. Some of the feedback you get on social networking sites like Twitter is really poor and, sometimes, personal. The U-19 boys sometimes show me the comments they get on Twitter. I don't know why someone would want to put themselves in line to read stuff like that, which is not at all constructive," Dravid had said.