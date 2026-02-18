Al-Nassr are set to host Turkmenistan’s FK Arkadag on 18 February 2026, in the decisive second leg of their AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 tie. The Saudi giants hold a slender 1–0 lead following a professional performance in Ashgabat last week. With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Al-Nassr aim to maintain their perfect continental record under the lights in Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns with a Goal as Al-Nassr Secure Victory In Saudi Pro League 2026-26 Over Al Fateh.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the Al-Nassr starting line-up. After missing the first leg in Ashgabat due to a combination of strategic rest and a brief period of internal friction with the club's management, the 41-year-old forward is back in the squad.

Reports emerged that Ronaldo had sat out several fixtures, including the first leg against Arkadag on 11 February, as a form of protest regarding the club's transfer strategy and internal leadership changes. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

However, the situation was resolved last week. Ronaldo returned to action on Saturday, 14 February, scoring the opening goal in a 2–0 victory over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. Following that match, the veteran striker posted on social media that he was ready to keep going, signalling his full availability for tonight’s continental clash.

For tonight’s home fixture, Head coach Jorge Jesus is expected to field a much stronger side. While Al-Nassr only needs a draw to progress, the presence of Ronaldo, Mané, and potentially Kingsley Coman is intended to put the tie out of reach early.

