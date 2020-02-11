Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Cute Video of Working Out in the Gym With His Kids

Cristiano Ronaldo With His Kids in Gym (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players of his generation and is often recognised for his fitness and for being one of the most athletic players in world football. No other player draws as many plaudits for his physical qualities and dedication to the craft than the Juventus star man. But the 35-year-old is also a great dad, often sharing photos and videos of his kids and the recent video of him working out in the gym with his kids is sure to melt your heart. ‘Ronaldo!’ Guesses Amitabh Bachchan As UEFA Champions League Throws Challenge on Its Twitter Handle.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a video on his official Instagram account where he could be seen sweating it out in the gym along with his kids Mateo, Eva Maria and Alana Martina. ‘No excuses’ the Juventus forward captioned his post. In the video, Ronaldo could be seen working out on a ‘yoga ball’ with one of his daughters. Former teammate Patrice Evra tried to troll the 35-year-old as he commented ‘Cristiano here we gooo enough is enough brooo I’m calling 911’ on the post. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Juventus Player to Score in 10 Consecutive Serie A Matches.

View this post on Instagram No excuses 🤷🏻‍♂️💪🏻 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:22am PST

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo on the field, the 35-year-old created history after he scored against Hellas Verona during the weekend as he became the first player in Juventus history to find the back of the net in 10-consecutive games, overtaking the record previously set by David Trezeguet who scored in nine games. Earlier in the month, Cristiano became the second-fastest player to reach 50 goals in Italian football.