Jofra Archer and his prophetic tweets go hand in hand. On many occasions, we have had Archer's tweets from the past bearing an uncanny resemblance to a situation. This time too things were no different for Archer during the 4th T20I between India and England. So while Jofra Archer was batting on the fourth delivery of the 20th over, his bat cracked and as soon as this happened, the netizens dug up his old tweet from social media and soon it went viral. "Any good bat repair people in the UK ?” read the old tweet. India vs England T20I 2021: Not Disappointed With My Dismissal, Few Things Not in My Control, Says Suryakumar Yadav.

Jofra Archer has had a thing for putting up random tweets even before things have happened. He had predicted about England winning the World Cup in 2019 after the match getting up with a tie. Even then, his old tweet had gone viral on social media and ever since there have numerous instances where his tweets have had an uncanny resemblance.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet about the bat below:

Any good bat repair people in the uk ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 7, 2018

Talking about the five-match T20I series, the series currently stands on 2-2 with both teams winning two games each. India won the last match by eight runs and Suryakumar Yadav was the one who shone with the bat. Yadav scored 53 runs from 31 balls and played a vital role in the team winning the game.

