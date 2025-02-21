In the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 between Kerala and Gujarat – one wicket that will be remembered in the history of the Kerala Cricket team would be that of Arzan Nagwaswalla. The right-handed batter smashed a ball hard and it directly hit a fielder at the forward short leg. Normally the shot would have fetched four runs to the batting side, but as soon as the ball hit the close-in fielder the catch went straight to Sachin Baby, who was fielding at slip. He took a easy catch ending the Gujarat innings on 455 -just two runs short of Kerala’s first innings total. With this two-run lead and fifth day of the match going on, Kerala nearly confirmed its place in the final. Some fans though were confused about the catch claiming it to be ‘dead ball’ after the ball hit close-in fielder. Kerala Qualify For Maiden Ranji Trophy Final, Reach Summit Clash Courtesy 2-Run Lead In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Semi-Finals Against Gujarat (Watch Video).

Miraculous Helmet Catch That Sent Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final

Here is What Rule Says About a Delivery After Ball Hitting Close-In Fielder

Fans may get confused by the rule stating that, if the ball while in play strikes the protective helmet, the ball shall immediately become dead. But the rule was then rehashed by ICC in 2017 where the batsman to be caught, stumped or run out off the helmet worn by close in fielder. The revision followed the tragic death of Phillip Huges and recommendations of higher helmet standards be enforced batsman and also fielders – both wicketkeeper standing up and close-in fielders. Only Five Spectators Spotted in the Stands During Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Semifinal, Number Drops to One Post Lunch.

Kerala, who last made the semifinals in 2018-19 after making their Ranji debut back in 1957, are likely to face Vidarbha in the summit clash. This will be Kerala’s first ever Ranji Trophy finals appearance 68 years after making their debut in Indian cricket's premier domestic competition.

