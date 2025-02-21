In a dramatic Day 5 morning, Kerala secured a crucial and marginal two-run lead in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinals match against Gujarat and booked their place in the final of the competition for the first time in the tournament's 74-year history. Kerala folded Gujarat for 455, after getting knocked over for 457 in the first innings, thus qualifying for their maiden Ranji Trophy final courtesy of a two-run lead. Aditya Sarwate starred for Kerala, along with veteran Jalaj Saxena, claiming four wickets apiece. Interestingly, Kerala qualified for the semi-finals gaining a one-run lead in their quarterfinals against Jammu and Kashmir, which ended in a draw. Only Five Spectators Spotted in the Stands During Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Semifinal, Number Drops to One Post Lunch.

Kerala Qualify For Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final

