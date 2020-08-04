On the occasion of Kishore Kumar’s birth anniversary, former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary music director. Manjrekar also sang the rendition of Kishore Kumar’s first song, ‘Marne ki Duayen Kyun Mangu’ from the movie Ziddi (1948), which was picturised on Dev Anand. Apart from Manjrekar, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also paid tributes to Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary. “Remembering Kishore Da on his birth anniversary. His music has been a constant companion of mine and I feel his songs are truly timeless. Hard to pick a favourite from such an amazing collection,” Tendulkar tweeted. Ayushmaan Khurrana Pays Tribute To Kishore Kumar On His Birth Anniversary With An Andhadhun Memory (Watch Video).

Manjrekar in a video posted on Twitter said, “today is the birth anniversary of the one and only Kishore Kumar, the true genius of Indian cinema. And there were a lot of people on Twitter, you know, asking me to send at least a message because a lot of people know that I am a bhakt (devotee) of Kishore Kumar. So, I thought, you know, I will do this, little interesting take on Kishore Kumar because this is his birth anniversary.”

“So, the birth of his singing career happened way back in 1948. And then he hit his peak in 1969 in the Aradhana in the Rajesh Khanna super starer. So, there was this 21-year journey that people don’t know enough about and his first song was picturised on Dev Anand in 1948. Now, I have tried to, sort of, memorise the song; got it written down as well. So, I will just give you rendition of the first ever song of Kishore Kumar,” he added.

“So, when he sang his first few songs, in his early career, there was a little bit of the K.L Saigal influence on him. And Kishore Kumar has always maintained that he was his, like I am his bhakt, he was K.L Saigal's bhakt so there you go, Kishore Kumar, the one and only,” Manjrekar added after singing the song.

Here’s Manjrekar’s Post

Birthday wishes to the one & only Kishore Kumar from his bhakt. 😌🙏 pic.twitter.com/EoQbIsgGm7 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 4, 2020

Here’s Tendulkar’s Post

Remembering Kishore Da on his birth anniversary. His music has been a constant companion of mine and I feel his songs are truly timeless. Hard to pick a favourite from such an amazing collection. pic.twitter.com/pMGsyZFYH2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2020

Kishore Kumar was born on August 04 as Abhas Kumar Ganguly in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. He went on to become an iconic figure in the Indian cinema and gave many hits as a singer, music director and actor.

