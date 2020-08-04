Kishore Kumar is a mood. There's no form of music that he wasn't good at. Be it a sentimental track like Main shayar badnaam or a sad number like Badi sooni sooni hai or a flirtatious Mere saamne wali khidki or a playful Pag ghungroo bandh, Kishore is unmatched. No wonder that even today his songs are more popular than any of the new compositions. Ayushmann Khurrana's love for the man is evident from his Instagram post. He sang the beautiful O mere dil ke chain with Akshay Verma on piano and we couldn't help but listen to the original. My Friends Have Been My Pillars of Strength: Ayushmann Khurrana on Friendship Day

Ayushmann reveals that during the shoot of Andhadhun in Poland, they had a jam session in 2018 and it's a video from there. Check out the video here...

A few of you might remember, there were talks about a biopic on Kishore Kumar with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and Anurag Basu as the director. But nothing happened in that front. Ayushmann had shown interest to play the legendary singer if a biopic is made on him. He had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I’d love to do the Kishore Kumar biopic. If anybody can please put this across to Mr (Anurag) Basu (who has recently announced his plans of making the film), I’ll be more than happy to do it. I can sing, too. I’m a legit actor who can play the legend on-screen.” Khurrana makes such a valid point!

