Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to add another glory to their cabinet when they begin their title defence in the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. The Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. Ahead of season 18 of the Indian Premier League, the defending champions have strengthened their coaching staff by appointing Ottis Gibson as assistant coach. The defending champions have named Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain. Star cricketer Venkatesh Iyer has been named vice-captain. Meanwhile, you can download the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. The franchise didn't retain Shreyas Iyer, who helped them to reach their third title in the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders Trophy Tour Celebrates Victory With Fans at Junction Mall, Durgapur Ahead of IPL 2025.

Kolkata was the most dominant side in the IPL 2024 edition. In league stages, the Knight Riders finished at the top with nine victories from 14 matches. In the playoffs, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to directly qualify for the grand finale. The Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the IPL 2024 title. Below is the full schedule of the three-time champions for the IPL 2025 season. List of KKR Captains in IPL: Check Names of Skippers of Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League As Ajinkya Rahane Is Named New Skipper for Season 18.

KKR Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 22 7:30 PM IST KKR vs RCB Kolkata March 26 7:30 PM IST RR vs KKR Guwahati March 31 7:30 PM IST MI vs KKR Mumbai April 3 7:30 PM IST KKR vs SRH Kolkata April 6 3:30 PM IST KKR vs LSG Kolkata April 11 7:30 PM IST CSK vs KKR Chennai April 15 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Chandigarh April 21 7:30 PM IST KKR vs GT Kolkata April 26 7:30 PM IST KKR vs PBKS Kolkata April 29 7:30 PM IST DC vs KKR Delhi May 4 3:30 PM IST KKR vs RR Kolkata May 7 7:30 PM IST KKR vs CSK Kolkata May 10 7:30 PM IST SRH vs KKR Hyderabad May 17 7:30 PM IST RCB vs KKR Bengaluru

The Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League after the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The Knight Riders have won three titles. Gautam Gambhir helped them to lift two titles, while Shreyas Iyer ended up their title drought in the 2024 edition. The Purple Army would hope their new leader, Ajinkya Rahane, will once again take them to another title in the upcoming edition of IPL 2025.

