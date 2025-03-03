Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The Knight Riders have won three IPL championships till now. Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata won two IPL trophies (2012 and 2014). The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR dominated the IPL 2024 edition and won the one-sided tournament. After winning the IPL 2024 edition, the franchise took their trophy tally to three. Kolkata has seen many great leaders who have showcased their brilliant leadership qualities, which has helped the three-time champions build their good legacy in the Indian Premier League history. IPL 2025 Full Schedule: Check Match Dates, Stadiums & Team Details.

The defending champions have named a new captain for the IPL 2025 season on Monday. The Knight Riders have appointed veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain for season 18. Rahane succeeds Shreyas Iyer and will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders to defend the title in season 18. Ajinkya Rahane was picked up by the three-time champions for his base price of INR 1.50 crore. With Rahane becoming the new leader, take a look at captains who have led Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League history.

List of Kolkata Knight Riders Captains Since IPL 2008

Name Span Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win Percentage Sourav Ganguly 2008-2010 27 13 14 0 0 48.14 Brendon McCullum 2009-2009 13 3 9 1 0 23.07 Gautam Gambhir 2011-2017 122 69 51 1 1 56.55 Jacques Kallis 2011-2011 2 1 1 0 0 50.00 Dinesh Karthik 2018-2020 37 19 17 1 0 51.35 Eoin Morgan 2022-2024 24 11 12 1 0 45.83 Shreyas Iyer 2022-2024 29 17 11 0 1 58.62 Nitish Rana 2023-2023 14 6 8 0 0 42.85 Ajinkya Rahane 2025- - - - - - -

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is the only player to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in 100 or more matches in the Indian Premier League history. Gautam Gambhir captained KKR in 122 games. Out of these, KKR won 69 games and lost 51 matches. Under Gambhir's tenure, the Knight Riders won two IPL trophies in the 2012 and 2014 editions. List of RCB Captains in IPL: Check Names of Skippers of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League As Rajat Patidar is Named New Captain.

Star cricketer Shreyas Iyer helped the Kolkata Knight Riders win their third title in the IPL 2024 edition. Iyer captained Kolkata in 29 matches. Out of these, Knight Riders secured 17 victories and suffered 11 defeats. Iyer has the best winning percentage (58.62) after Gautam Gambhir (56.55) as skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be interesting to see how Ajinkya Rahane will manage the defending champions during the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. The Knight Riders will aim for their fourth title in the upcoming edition.

